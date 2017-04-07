Kellyanne Conway Snaps Up $8 Million Washington DC Mansion

Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus may (emphasis on may) be one step away from packing up their offices, but senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, at least, is planning to stick around for the long haul. She and her large family just reportedly picked up an $8 million historic, 1920s mansion in DC’s tony Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood.

The four-story, 15,000 square foot home sits on a half acre plot of land just across the Rock Creek Parkway from Kalorama, where Ivanka Trump and former President Barack Obama now rent homes, and is just a few blocks from Embassy Row, where Hillary Clinton lives when she’s in town.

According to the Washingtonian, the house has been on and off the market for a few years, but has been vacant since the former acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, the home’s previous owner, passed away last year.

The house went under contract last Sunday, and while the buyer remains a secret, sources close to the Washingtonian say it’s definitely Conway — who also has an estate in Alpine, New Jersey, the richest town in that state.

Realtor.com calls the mansion an “elegant residence” perfect for “large scale entertaining,” and Conway will certainly be able to welcome plenty of guests. The house has eight bedrooms, 10 full baths and 3 half baths, a huge eat-in kitchen, a wine cellar, a billiards room, a catering kitchen and even a servants’ quarters, just in case Kellyanne needs live-in help.

Pictures of the home reveal a pool complete with a pool cabana so she and her family can relax in the summer, when she isn’t called away to Mar-a-Lago, and a library that might be at home in Beauty & the Beast .

Unlike Ivanka, it seems she’ll also have nice neighbors, who told reporters: “We would welcome anyone to our neighborhood. It’s a very special place.”