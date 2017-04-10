Illinois Teenager Arrested for Punching a Miniature Donkey

An Illinois man has been arrested for punching a miniature donkey in the head. Police became aware of his abuse of the helpless animal after he uploaded the video of the assault to Twitter so he could brag about his literal reenactment of the sex term, “donkey punch.”

According to authorities, 18-year-old Lucas Dietrich performed his cruel assault on the diminutive donkey while on a visit to Willoughby Heritage Farm in Collinsville, a city 12 miles from St. Louis. As a local tourist attraction, Willoughby hosts a variety of programs and tours for visitors.

Dietrich was at the farm attending a birthday party when he decided to check out the farm animals, which are accessible to the public for petting. Upon his discovery of the 13-year-old miniature Mediterranean donkey named Amore, Dietrich hit the animal, striking it below the right ear. He filmed the attack and uploaded it to Twitter, to share with his followers.

Per The Smoking Gun, the donkey was not “seriously injured” by the attack.

Police were tipped off to the video by people who could identify Dietrich as the animal abuser and arrested him on charges of animal cruelty. Police confirmed that they also found the video of the animal assault on his cellphone. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and later released on a $5,000 bond. Dietrich is set to appear in court on April 27.

A “donkey punch” is an abhorrent sex act that describes the dominant partner punching the receiving partner in the back of the head during anal sex. Essentially, the receiver’s anal cavity tightens at the shock of being hit in the head, prompting the puncher to ejaculate. It has been the subject (and title) of a 2008 psychological thriller in which the act is performed.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.