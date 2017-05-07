Horse Named ‘Limousine Liberal’ Wins $500,000 Churchill Down Stakes

The Kentucky Derby wasn’t the only big horse race on Saturday.

In another example of the wealthy’s open disdain and mockery for America’s economic pathologies, a horse named Limousine Liberal won the $500,000 Churchill Down Stakes.

The win was a surprise to horse raise aficionados (also known as oil tycoons and gambling addicts) as Limousine Liberal was o for 10 in this class of races. The last two years have been particularly hard on the gelding, where he narrowly placed second in similar events throughout the season.

“Every time it seems like when he’s on his best game, somebody else was maybe a little bit better,” Ben Colebrook, the trainer of Limousine Liberal, said.

Limousine Liberal held off Awesome Slew, Tom’s Ready, and Solid Wager for the close win. Saturday’s victory makes Limousine Liberal an official graded stakes winner.

Following a tough electoral year, Limousine Liberal’s victory should provide comfort to wealthy Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, two-timed failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Sen. Diane Feinstein.

