Alex Jones Says He Slept With Over 150 Women by the Time He Was 16

Alex Jones, you mad man!

Even in the middle of a contentious custody battle with his ex-wife, Jones still has time to brag about how much of a stud he was in high school.

Yep, on a livestream of his show on InfoWars this weekend Jones claimed he slayed 150 women by the time he was 16! And, according to Jones, “that’s conservative.”

“WHEN I WAS 16, I DIDN’T WANT TO PARTY ANYMORE,” Jones said. “I DIDN’T WANT TO PLAY GAMES ANYMORE. I GREW UP. I HAD ALREADY BEEN IN THE FIGHTS, ALL THE BIG RITUALS. I’D ALREADY HAD—I HATE TO BRAG, IT’S NOT A BRAG, IT’S ACTUALLY SHAMEFUL—PROBABLY OVER 150 WOMEN OR MORE, THAT’S CONSERVATIVE. I’D ALREADY BEEN IN FIGHTS WITH FULL GROWN MEN. I HAD BEEN DATING COLLEGE GIRLS BY THE TIME I WAS 15 YEARS OLD. I WAS ALREADY A MAN AT 16!”

This not so humble brag was in the middle of a live segment entitled “Alex Jones Responds to Sandy Hook Vampire,” where he claimed to have new documents regarding the Newtown/Sandy Hook school shooting.

He didn’t actually have any new info about Sandy Hook, which he has said in the past was a hoax, but at least we can confirm another ongoing conspiracy: Alex Jones is brimming with testosterone.

Celebrating Americana with some Red Meat, f-you Obama! pic.twitter.com/mcc0JdLlcL — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 6, 2016

While fans of InfoWars may be cheering at this news, Jones’ attorney on his custody case is probably shaking his head. The conspiracy king is in the middle of a fraught custody battle where his ex-wife is attempting to paint Jones as a crazy man and a danger to their children. Details that have come out include Jones taking his shirt off during a family counseling meeting (can you blame him?) and throwing darts with his son at a picture of Hillary Clinton.

Well, whether or not you believe his wife’s testimony, we can all agree that Jones was a danger to at least the women of Anderson High School in Austin, Texas class of ’95. Amirite?