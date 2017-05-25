Great Again: Texas Could Legalize Hog and Coyote Hunting From Hot Air Balloons

While coastal elites concern themselves with health care, deficits, and assaults against journalists at European socialist newspapers, Texas and Real Americans are getting down to solving real problems: Feral hogs and coyotes.

Texas lawmakers just passed a bill approving the hunting of feral pigs and coyotes from hot air balloons. Can I get a collective “Hell yeah”?

Feral hogs are a big problem for Texas—with their growing population causing millions of dollars of damage to farmers’ crops each year. There are an estimated two million feral hogs in Texas. Get the hell out of my face, Babe—you’re getting blasted.

Hunting feral hogs has become a pastime for many of red-blooded Americans. So far, Texans can legally hunt hogs from helicopters. Proponents say hot air balloons provide a quieter and more stable shooting platform. Gotta say I agree with Texans here: There’s nothing more eccentric and awesome than the thought of shooting oversized, menacing pigs from my hot air balloon. I’ll feel like a rural Monopoly Man.

Last year, Heat Street met up with some hog hunters and they explained to us how they dispose of the dead carcasses. You can check out that video here.

Alright, enough background, let’s get down to some other awesome videos of some free-range bacon getting cooked.

Could you imagine if the French had to deal with a couple million wild pigs? They’d roll over and start oinking as soon as a few boars started marching down the Champs-Élysées.

