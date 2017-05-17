Girl Scout Leader Arrested for Stealing 6,000 Boxes of Cookies

Someone got their hand caught in the proverbial cookie jar.

A Girl Scout troop leader was arrested for pilfering over 6,000 boxes of cookies. A spokeswoman for Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Girl Scouts said that 26-year-old Leah Ann Vick signed for more than $26,000 worth of cookies but never paid for them. Local organization officials tried but failed to collect payment from Vick for several months, prompting them to lodge a police report.

“We started contacting her. She did let us know that: ‘I am sorry, it must have been a mistake, I will get those funds back to you,” said Haleigh McGraw, the Girl Scouts spokeswoman. She says that Vick never made good on her word.

Girl Scout troops order boxes of cookies to sell, and the money to pay for them is fronted by the larger organization. Individual Girl Scout units then pay that back from the proceeds of their sales. Vick oversaw the the ordering for her unit.

“Right now our biggest concern is actually focusing on recovering and maintaining the troop for the girls. They use those funds for service projects, educational trips. The biggest point of the cookies sale is actually financial literacy,” added McGraw.

Vick was charged with felony theft, according to county Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Bartley, who informed the press about the ongoing investigation against her.

“It is not clear if the troops sold the cookies and she kept the money or she sold the cookies herself and kept the money,” he said.

If she’s found guilty, Vick could face up to 10 years in prison. She is currently being held in Pike County Detention Center and awaiting arraignment on May 26.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.