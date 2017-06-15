Florida Woman Steals Nearly $100,000 From City to Help Finance Butt Lift

What would you do for the booty?

A Florida woman has been charged with felony larceny and felony scheme to defraud after she stole more than $93,000 from the city of Gainesville, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Natwaina Clark, 33, used her city credit card 136 times for unauthorized charges totaling roughly $61,000, her bosses’ cards for $31,000, and stole her coworker’s card for nearly $900. She used the money to fill up her PayPal account, buy a “large” television, go on a food shopping spree at Sam’s Club, and get a Brazilian butt lift totaling $8,500, among other miscellaneous purchases.

A former city staff specialist, Clark began improperly using the cards in November of 2015 and continued until March of this year. She was fired on March 21 and arrested a week later on the 28th while vacationing on a cruise ship.

The city first noticed the charges after its parks, recreation and cultural affairs department overspent its budget. Until then, the department failed to properly review its expense reports. The human-resources department also failed to alert others about Clark’s criminal history, which included arrests for similar charges in a separate Florida county where she still had an outstanding warrant.

All of this could have been avoided, according to an internal report by the city, if human resources had done the necessary background check for all new employees.

