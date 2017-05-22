Florida Woman Attacks Lyft Driver After Blowing Nose on Seat Cushion

Florida… hell yeah.

A crazy Florida woman got in a physical confrontation with a Lyft driver in, after she blew her nose on the seat cushion.

Stephanie Young, 28, booked a Lyft ride on April 29th in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the car of Michelle Jennings.

Things went south when Young claimed she could not find a tissue, and used the car seat instead. Jennings threatened to end the ride and kick her out of the car. After an argument Young attacked Jennings.

“She spits pulls hair and throws bows,” Jennings wrote in the description to her YouTube video. “But she wasn’t expecting me to return fire..not even losing a handful of hair could keep me from protecting myself. Yes, I had goose bumps, I was not really scared more seeing red and trying to keep my wits.”

Lyft banned Young from the service over the attack, saying in a statement, “Any kind of violence on the platform is a betrayal of the Lyft values and policies.”

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks