Newly Uncovered Police Reports Deepen Mystery of Sherri Papini ‘Kidnapping’

The sensational tale of Sherri Papini, the California “super mom” kidnapped on a jog then released three weeks later on the side of the highway, has drawn an intense amount of scrutiny from internet detectives. The story given by Papini and her husband Keith included many details that just did not seem to add up and many believe the entire incident was an elaborate hoax.

Read the details of the case here.

Five months later, the investigation by police has yielded no significant leads. The two Hispanic women that Papini claimed kidnapped her have yet to be identified, and Papini says she never saw either of their faces during the entire ordeal

But now new information has come out about Papini’s troubled past.

The Sacramento Bee obtained documents of police reports from various family members which accuse Papini of self harm and other crimes.

In December of 2003, Papini’s mother Loretta Graeff told police Papini had been harming herself and blaming the injuries on her. The report did not say whether police found any evidence of self harm.

In 2000, Papini’s father Richard Graeff accused Papini of burglarizing his residence and three years later of making unauthorized withdrawals from his checking account. Papini’s sister Sheila Koester also accused her of breaking into her home in 2000. The reports did not say whether Papini was ever arrested or charged with a crime.

The Shasta County Sheriff still asserts the case is ongoing but also says, there should be no public or personnel safety concerns regarding the case. So essentially there should be no safety concerns despite the fact two alleged kidnappers are still at large. Huh.

This new information only adds to the narrative that Papini had a troubled past. A post from 2003 on the white supremacist site Skinheadz.com was written under Papini’s maiden name, Sherri Graeff, where she details violent altercations at her high school, with Latino students who hated her for being “drug-free, white and proud of my blood and heritage.” Papini’s husband denies she wrote the post. There were also unconfirmed reports Papini kidnapped herself in 2006.

The Papinis’ spokeswoman Nicole Wool gave a statement about the Sacramento Bee article to ABC.

Sherri Papini and her family are the very recent victims of an extremely violent crime that has painfully and dramatically changed the course of their lives forever. It is shameful that a media outlet would intentionally exploit Sherri and Keith Papini and their young children’s trauma for the sole purpose of clickbait and selling papers.

Keith Papini in the past called detractors of his wife’s story “sub human.”

With no updates from law enforcement, conspiracies and rumors are swirling at the Sherri Papini subreddit, the premiere message board to discuss the case.

One Reddit user who claims to be from Shasta County said the gossip from a friend in the Sheriff’s office is that law enforcement is very skeptical of Papini’s story. People are still looking for the abductors, although many believe they don’t exist.

“People in their inner circle know [Sherri] to be unstable and a bit of a whack job and narcissist and [Keith] is the enabler of her strange behavior,” the user said.

Others are speculating about the family’s new public relations hire, Nicole Wool. Wool is the founder of Jones Social & PR, a company based in LA which usually deals with celebrities to ” leverage name and brand awareness.” So why do the Papinis need to build their brand as they have been practically hiding out from the media since Papini’s reappearance?

As with everything linked to the Papini case, new information only raises more questions.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks