Substitute Teacher, 28, Faces Prison For Sex With Teen Boy After Her Husband Made Him Drunk

A female high school teacher in Ohio is facing jail time together with her husband after she had sex with a student.

Jessica Storer, 28, had sex with one of her students from Pandora-Gilboa High School in Ohio after her husband Derrick, 33, gave alcohol to him, a court heard.

The incident occurred the morning after the pair invited the 18-year-old student and other teenagers into their house. Prosecutor Lilly Shun told the court: “Mrs. Storer engaged in sexual intercourse with the student while he was still under the influence of alcohol.”

The woman claimed the 18-year-old teenager wasn’t intoxicated, but the prosecutor disagreed, saying the student was drunk.

“I was engaged in sexual conduct with an 18-year-old student,” the accused woman said after Judge Randall Basinger asked her what happened that day.

The teacher met the victim while being a substitute teacher at Pandora-Gilboa High School, Ohio, USA. She’s now facing up to five years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual battery. Storer will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

She will receive her sentence after the judge receives background report on her.

The teacher’s husband, meanwhile, has admitted to three charges of giving alcohol to a minor and faces up to six months on each count. He will receive his sentence on May 16.

Storer was arrested back in December by Police Chief Scott Stant after getting a tip off. The student told the Police Chief that he was at her home and spent the night drinking alcohol.

The next morning the woman had sex with the student and didn’t deny it when questioned by the Police chief, according to court records.