Female Science Teacher, 26, Arrested For ‘Showing Her Genitals’ to a 13 Year Old Boy

A 26-year-old middle-school teacher in Arizona has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old male student after admitting to sending sexually explicit videos to the boy and performing sexual acts in person.

Kara Loofboroug was, according to her now-deleted Facebook page, a seventh-grade science teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School. She was listed on the school’s staff directory, but was removed after resigning this spring, The Republic reported.

Her LinkedIn account also claims she is currently a driver for ride-sharing taxi company Uber and has worked extensively in other schools in Arizona.

The local police department said she was arrested on suspicion of furnishing “harmful items” to a minor, indecent exposure and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

It’s unclear what these “harmful items” are.

Police say the teacher confessed to the police that she showed her genitalia to the 13-year-old boy while they were video chatting. She also allowed the child to touch and kiss her breasts when they met in person. Loofboroug reportedly admitted to police she was aware that the boy was only 13 years old.

“She admitted to showing her genitalia to a child while video chatting,” police said.

The police was alerted about a possible crime after the father of the boy called the police, concerned about the conversations his son had with the teacher.

The Tempe Elementary School District sent out a letter to parents on Friday, April 21, a local NBC station reported.

In the letter, the district claims Loofborough had been a seventh-grade teacher since August of 2016, but hasn’t been on the school’s campus since March 15. The district said the teacher submitted her resignation for “personal reasons” on March 30 – effective for May 1.

“At the time she was hired, she had no criminal history reported based on the District’s fingerprint and record check with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and her background check by the District revealed no adverse findings,” the letter reads.