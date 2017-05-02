Female English Teacher, 23, Arrested for ‘Unlawful Sexual Intercourse’ With Student, 17

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron wasn’t the only person to have an “unconventional” relationship with a teacher. Police in Benecia, CA arrested a special education teacher this past Monday after she turned herself in for allegedly having sex with an underage student.

Police were pursuing an investigation of an incident at Benicia High School earlier this April that involved the use of marijuana on campus and stolen property when they discovered that 23-year-old Riana Lane, a special education teacher who teaches English at the high school, was in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student involved in the case they were investigating.

According to SF Gate, Benicia High School staff informed the police department that they observed the student behaving suspiciously, leaving the campus several times during school hours. Detectives who questioned the student learned that he was leaving the campus to walk to a teacher’s car. They then learned that Lane, who owned the car, had given him the keys to use it.

A police search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of marijuana edibles, as well as stolen property from vehicles in two previously reported thefts in March 23 and March 28, which had prompted the investigation in the first place.

Lane admitted that the drugs belonged to her. Possessing marijuana on campus is a crime in California, prompting her arrest. The 17-year-old student also admitted to stealing the items and placing them in the teacher’s car. He was arrested for petty theft and later released to parental custody.

Lane, who was initially arrested for misdemeanor possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana on campus and later released, has been charged with a felony count of oral copulation with a minor and a felony count for statutory rape. Her bail is set at $10,000.

