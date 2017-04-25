‘Drunk’ Kindergarten Teacher, 38, Accused of Wild Threesomes With Teen Boys

A kindergarten teacher in the East Texas town of Hudson is now in jail, charged with having sexual relations with multiple teenage boys.

In one instance, Heather Lee Robertson, 38, a divorced mother, is alleged to have gone and picked-up the teen boys in her car and ferried them home for an intimate encounter. In another case she’s said to have invited two boys over to her home for group sex. Robertson is charged with four counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and student.

If convicted of these serious charges, Robertson faces up to 20 years in prison.

Hudson is a town of 4700 people about two hours northeast of Houston. A place that says it is “defined less by boundaries on a map than by the sense of shared values our residents hold dear. Small town values.”

The affidavit in the arrest states that one of the boys involved says he started chatting and sexting with the Robertson on Snapchat. When she invited him over for sex, he said he had a friend with him, and she said that was fine. The affidavit goes on to say Robertson got up from the couch and told the boys to follow her to the bedroom, where she took off her clothes and initiated a threesome.

Two additional students admitted having sex with Robertson as well. These boys told police they would sneak out of their homes and she would pick-up them in her car, take them back to her apartment, have sex, and then drive the boys home.

Robertson has apparently admitted that she engaged in the illegal sexual behavior. She also revealed that she did not force the teens to wear condoms because she thinks she can no longer get pregnant, according to local news reports.

She resigned her teaching position last week when her supervisors learned of the allegations against her.

These cases of older women preying on young boys seem all too common. So why do women give into these impulses and commit these crimes? Is it different than male sexual predators? According to the magazine Psychology Today, for “female teachers the desire to “care for” a male child from a broken home, which then de-evolves into sex, a need to feel attractive, wanted, and sexually desired by a young man, or even revenge against a husband who is no longer emotionally supportive” are all common factors in theses cases.

According to public records, Robertson has been going through a divorce. She claims to have recently become a heavy drinker and can’t remember the exact details of her illegal sexual behavior. Last month she was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She has been ordered to stay at least 300 yards away from school district property and is not permitted to be in the presence of a child under the age of 18 without another adult present.

Hudson is located in Angelina County. Local television station KTRE says Robertson is the fourth teacher to be arrested in the county in the last twelve months. And the The Texas Education Agency says since last September, statewide 159 cases have been opened to investigate teachers. Many of the cases involve using social media for inappropriate contact with students.

Robertson is in jail with bail set at $200,000.