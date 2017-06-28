DREAM DEFERRED: Is ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Headed for Jail?

What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up

like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore—

And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over—

like a syrupy sweet?

Maybe it just sags

like a heavy load.

Or does it explode?

These were the words of the late, great poet Langston Hughes, written in a bygone era, but they are just as pertinent today.

Witness: Cash Me Ousside girl’s dreams of infamous stardom may be in jeopardy. The same wild antics that shot her soaring into the stars has ultimately brought her career careening back to earth.

On Wednesday, Cash Me Ousside girl (aka Danielle Bregoli), 14, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, grand theft auto, possession of marijuana and filing a false report. These were the same zany, lovable crimes that brought her to the Dr. Phil Show and into our hearts in the episode “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.” Without stealing a car and filing a false police report, she never would have been brought into the public eye, resulting in her getting 10 million Instagram followers and a reality TV deal.

Bregoli was on her way to becoming a millionaire, with product sponsorships and $30,000 appearance fees.

These charges could send the Florida teenager into juvenile detention, which would derail her chances of becoming a TV star. The sentencing for her individual crimes varies in Florida for minors, but she’ll need one hell of a plea deal to walk out of the court a free woman. She will be sentenced at her court hearing in July.

On three different occasions she stole her mother’s car, stole her mother’s purse, and falsely reported her mother to police for using heroin. In May 2016, Bregoli apparently sprinkled powdered sugar in the bathroom and told the cops it was her mother’s heroin. Then in 2017 Cash Me Ousside girl was found by police in a car with marijuana.

But can we question how the artiste creates her art? Bregoli’s contribution to the world is her give-no-fucks attitude and insane crime sprees.

A few years in jail will cause America to completely forget the wild teen and move on to the next viral internet freak. So what will happen to Bregoli if her dream is deferred? Will she dry up like a raisin in the sun, or explode?

Let’s hope the latter.

