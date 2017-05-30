Controversial Weight Loss Expert Urges Shops Impose ‘Fat Tax’ on Obese People’s Clothes

A weight loss expert has suggested clothing retailers should impose a “fat tax” on overweight people’s clothes, warning that society has made obesity “normal.”

Steve Miller, a controversial weight loss guru who previously said that British nurses should wear badges if they’re obese, said people larger than size 20 should pay a special tax on their clothes as a way to tackle the obesity crisis.

The former TV host was overweight himself but managed to lose more than 50 pounds and got down to a healthy weight. His transformation prompted him to turn himself into a motivational weight loss speaker.

Miller claims it’s time for clothing retailers, not just the government, to step up and do their part in tackling the obesity crisis in the country, which is expected to get worse in the following decades—from a quarter of obese people in England today to a third by 2030.

“If you want an item that is a size 20 or more, you should pay more,” the motivational speaker told The Sun. “Call it a ‘fat tax’ or a ‘premium,’ it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse for a woman to be a size 20.

“Motivating people to lose weight is not about being nice all the time. You’ve got to be firm.

“It’s the same with airplane seats—you should have to pay more if you’re taking up more space.”

In addition to the “fat tax,” he suggested clothing shops could give customers of a size 20 and upwards weight management advice along with their purchases.

“People who are buying an 18 or 20 or more could be given free advice, maybe a letter to take away or put in their bag as they go through the till,” he added.

“It would take a brave store to do it because we’re a society of normalization—fat is becoming the new best friend. We need to put a halt to it straight away.”

The expert’s comment come after a government obesity adviser said shops are “fooling” buyers into believing they are thinner than they actually are.

Dame Carol Black also said that being overweight” has become “the new normal” and political correctness forced health staff to keep silent rather than address the problem.

The government obesity adviser made her controversial comments during the Hay Festival on Monday.

“I have lived through that and now we seem to think that that’s ok,” Black said as she discussed her own problems with being an obese child. “You think you are a size 10, the shops are really fooling you. The new normal is very scary.”

She urged people to consider obesity as socially unacceptable as smoking and urged the government to regulate sugary foods.

Weight loss expert Miller said if the government adviser’s remarks are true, there’s an “ethical responsibility” to ensure obesity crisis is tackled.

“If this is happening, it’s encouraging people to be delusional and actually there’s an ethical responsibility here. It’s clearly irresponsible and the danger is the medical issues that obesity brings like type 2 diabetes, stroke.

“I do have a kind heart but you’ve got to be cruel to be kind—and honesty motivates people as well. So telling someone their a size 18 when they’re not is not acceptable.”