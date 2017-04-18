Cleveland ‘Facebook Live’ Killer Steve Stephens Commits Suicide After Police Pursuit

The notorious “Facebook Live Killer” Steve Stephens committed suicide following a brief police chase Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police said on Facebook.

He was spotted this morning by police who attempted a traffic stop. Stephens eventually shot and killed himself before capture.

Stephens, 37, quickly rose to national infamy after he broadcast the execution of an Robert Godwin, a grandfather walking home from an Easter celebration, on Facebook. The video quickly spread around the Internet and was watched by millions. He claimed he committed the murder because of an ex-girlfriend and made his victim say the woman’s name before he shot him.

This marks the end of a three-day manhunt for Stephens that began in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana and New York and eventually spread nationwide.