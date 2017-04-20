Blue-Haired Dallas Man Arrested for Pissing on Police Cruiser, Assaulting Officer

Police in Dallas, TX have arrested a blue-haired man for urinating on a police cruiser and taking a swing at a police officer. The feral attack happened in downtown Dallas last Saturday while two officers were on their lunch break, and pretty much ruined their weekend.

According to CBS Local News in Dallas, security footage appears to show the man get up from his table at Zenna Restaurant and approach the police cruiser parked outside. Investigators on the case told the media that the man then proceeded to urinate on the vehicle and punch out one of the windows.

When officers became aware of his actions, they approached him as he turned to walk back into the restaurant. Following a short verbal exchange, the blue-haired man slugged one of the officers in the face.

Zenna Restaurant manager Johnny Ly shared what he witnessed with CBS: “That was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he said. “I feel bad for them. They were probably here on their break time having lunch before they have to go back out to their beat for another 12 hours and this is what they have to deal with.”

Following a brief struggle, the officers managed to restrain the man, who has since been booked and identified as 27-year-old William Holmes.

Dallas PD patrol supervisor Mike Mata told reporters that Holmes’ actions were an example of the dangers police officers face on the job. “Some individuals think it’s a war on cops and they’re going to play it out in the streets,” he said. He added that wearing a badge shouldn’t sign you up for a beating.

Mata explained that the reason Dallas cops often seem on edge is because they’re always assessing their surroundings. With people like Holmes out on the streets, it’s no surprise they never let their guard down.

For his actions, the blue-haired rebel-without-a-cause is currently facing a felony assault charge and a charge for criminal mischief.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.