The rape case against TV star Bill Cosby ended in a mistrial, after a Pennsylvania jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether to convict the actor for his alleged crime of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Following the mistrial, Cosby’s spokesperson did some chest thumping. “Power is the ability to defy phenomenon, making it act in a desired manner,” said his long-time publicist Andrew Wyatt.

“Mr. Cosby’s power is back. It’s back. It has been restored,” he said. “The jurors—they used their power to speak, and Mr. Cosby’s power is back. So the legacy didn’t go anywhere. It has been restored. And for all those attorneys who conspired like Gloria Allred, tell them to go back to law school and take another class.”

Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille, lashed out at the judge, Steven O’Neill, accusing him of “collaborating with the district attorney,” and for being “overtly arrogant.” She also called the prosecutor “heinously and exploitively ambitious.”

“How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life,” she said.

Both Camille and the publicist may have forgotten that there are some 50 women who have accused the once-beloved TV staple of sexually assaulting them. (The actor denies their allegations.) There are also 10 civil lawsuits pending against him. Despite the mistrial and the statements made by Cosby’s spokesperson and wife, prosecutor Kevin Steele says they will retry the case.

