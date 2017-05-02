Bachelorette’s Horror Death Plunge Casts New Shadow On Booze-Crazed ‘Sodom of Spain’

A bachelorette has died in the boozed-up Spanish town of Benidrom, raising questions about its bid to become a world heritage site.

British national Kirsty Maxwell, 27, died while on a bachelorette party in the popular resort, which is often dubbed the “Sodom of Spain” thanks its wild party scene, The Sun reported. She had gone there with 35 friends.

Miss Maxwell fell 10 floors from an apartment she and some of the women were sharing. Police are now investigating what happened. One theory is that she drunkenly returned to the apartment and accidentally fell over the balcony.

A British man who was staying in the same block with four friends was released by police without charge. It’s thought his arrest was just a “precautionary measure”. Local sources said the men were taking drugs and drinking.

Benidorm council had been planning to submit a bid next year to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for heritage status alongside landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China and the Great Barrier Reef.

But the sudden passing of Miss Maxwell could have derailed the plans.

Her husband, Adam, 27, whom she married eight months ago, was said to be deeply upset yesterday as her family made plans to fly her body home.

Friends of Ms Maxwell posted their condolences on Facebook. One, Nici Gill, wrote: “I’m so sorry for you and all the family,” adding that the incident was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Another, Sarah Payne, wrote to the family: “So sad, thinking of you all.”