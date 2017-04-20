Atlantic City Strip Club Sues the City for Violating Free Speech Protections

An strip club is suing the city government, claiming that local officials have violated their First Amendment right to free speech.

The Stiletto strip club filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month against Atlantic City and its police department.

They want to block cops enforcement from enforcing a New Jersey state law that prevents restaurants from advertising that alcoholic beverages can be brought into premises.

The law allows patrons of such establishments to bring their own booze – but bans the businesses from mentioning it in any advertisements.

“In other words, restaurants and other public places serving liquid refreshments are prohibited from notifying customers that their establishments are ‘BYOB,’ even though it is fully lawful for patrons to bring and consume their own alcoholic beverages on the premises,” reads the lawsuit.

The strip club offers “live erotic dance performances and other forms of live expressive entertainment geared towards an adult audience.”

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the club earns most of its business from tourists, convention groups and bachelor parties staying at nearby casino resorts.

Stiletto claims that the enforcement of the state law “censored its expression as a direct result of the advertising ban’s chilling effect” and that the violations carry possible criminal penalties, as well as losing their BYOB privileges.

The club is seeking financial recompense for the loss of its protected free-speech rights.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.