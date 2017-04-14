Sweden Won’t Deport Asylum Seekers Accused of Broadcasting Gang Rape on Facebook

Two asylum seekers standing a trial for raping a Swedish girl and streaming the crime live on Facebook won’t be facing deportation.

The alleged rapists, aged 18 and 21, will not be deported if found guilty, after the prosecution withdrew their previous claim, according to Swedish news outlet 24 Uppsala.

“The prosecutor has taken a wise decision. It is against the Aliens Act, which I pointed out here before,” said lawyer Stefan Wallin defending one of the two men accused of the rape.

According to Wallin, his 21-year-old Afghan client and 18-year-old co-defendant arrived in Sweden when they were under age of 15.

There is a third defendant in the case, a 25-year-old Iranian immigrant with Swedish citizenship. He’s being tried for filming the rape and not reporting it to the police. In addition, he also being charged with defamation as he livestreamed the ordeal on Facebook. Because he’s a Swedish citizen, he cannot be deported.

Prosecutor Pontus Melander claims the men will be found guilty due to overwhelming evidence showing the crime. “We have an incredibly good evidence in the form of film material, but it is always up to the district court.”

He added that the two men who committed the rape will be looking at around 3 years in prison, while the man who filmed the incident could receive one-year sentence.

Melander argued in court that the 25-year-old who filmed it should receive one year in prison for slander because the video was widely shared on social media and the victim will have to live with it for the rest of her life.

The lawyers for the accused men, meanwhile, argued that the sex act was consensual and they have evidence showing the woman willingly participating in the act.

The trial, which ended on Tuesday, is thought to have gone quickly as it began just several weeks ago in March while the incident took place back in January. Similar cases have taken a lot longer to get to the court.