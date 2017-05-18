39-Year-Old Woman Arrested for DUI Had Lizard in Her Bra, Younger Man in Front Seat

That’s one way to end up on the endangered species list.

Police in Taunton, Mass., arrested 39-year-old Amy Rebello-McCarthy for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, driving to endanger, and marked lane violation after responding to a car accident at 1:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, police noticed a drooling Rebello-McCarthy next to a 22-year-old Marvin K. Kyewalyanga smoking a cigarette near where gas was leaking.

“He couldn’t recall his first or last name as he slurred his way through the conversation. He was feeling a little antsy and decided to move away from the vehicle,” police said.

Upon further inspection, police noticed what appeared to be a firearm tucked in Kyewalyanga’s waistband. The weapon later turned out to be an airsoft replica.

According to police, Rebello-McCarthy hit a number of mailboxes and a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home.

When the two were arrested and getting taken to the police station, Rebello-McCarthy revealed that she had a bearded dragon lizard hiding in her bra.

“The bearded dragon lizard was transferred to the Taunton Police Department and turned over to the Animal Control officer. It faces no charges at this time,” Taunton police said on their Facebook page.

