38 Year-old Married Mother Arrested for Sex With Boy, 14, ‘As Many as 15 Times’

She’s a 38 year-old beauty salon worker. She proclaims love for her husband on Facebook. She has two kids. She poses with pictures of Jesus on the cross and likes to make Hungarian pastries with her father. She also admits to repeatedly having sex 8-15 times with a boy younger than her own son.

Authorities in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, just south of Ann Arbor, say Brooke Lajiness confessed to having sex with a 14-year-old boy and exchanging nude pictures with him. She is now charged with 13 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and one count of furnishing obscenity to a child, said Michigan Live.

The very young age of the victim makes it one of the more shocking of these cases involving older women having sex with younger boys. Authorities say the mother of the alleged victim walked into a Michigan State Police post a few weeks to lodge a complaint about Lajines having sex with her son. The two apparently began the relationship in the summer of 2016 while the teen was between middle school and high school.

“This case involves a defendant seeking out minors for sex,” said local prosecutors. Authorities are looking for other possible victims.

Lajiness’ husband has stayed married to her and has been accompanying her in court, according to The Daily Mail.

As evidenced by her social media profile, Lajiness seems like an all-American mom dedicated to her family, which is what makes this sort of child sex case so hard to understand. In a Facebook post last month, “Lajiness proclaimed love for her husband David, saying: ‘In life, nothing is guaranteed,’ ‘So finding someone who knows all of your flaws, weaknesses and mistakes and still thinks you’re amazing is something to hold onto and never take for granted!‘”

Her Facebook profile also reveals she spent time studying biology at the University of Las Vegas, though her page doesn’t say if she graduated. Lajiness also studied at the Michigan College of Beauty and graduated from Mason Senior High School in Erie. Her last job was a Biundo’s Salon & Spa in Monroe, Michigan.

Lajiness married David Lajiness Jr. in 2000. The couple has two children, a son, and a daughter. Their son is high school age.

In her Facebook About section, Lajiness says, “I am loving my life at the moment. My kids are independent but still rely on me most of the time. I am truly blessed for my wonderful family that is healthy and happy. What more can a mom ask for her family.”