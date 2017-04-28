Upping the Prank: Live Streamer ‘Swatted’ on an Airplane

Swatting is an unfortunately common occurrence for those who live stream on the internet. It’s when someone calls the police about a streamer, with a bogus threat of violence. It usually results in a swat team barging in the door, and whole thing is captured live on video.

Thursday night was the first time this “prank” was done on a plane. Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon (real name Paul Denino), was on a flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles when someone called in a bomb threat using his name.

Police escorted Denino off the plane and FBI agents interrogated him for hours. Denino was let go and cleared of any wrongdoing.

While waiting for his flight, Denino was live streaming in the airport when he told his viewers his exact gate and terminal number.

“I’m not sure telling you that is a good idea, but what could you guys possibly do?” he said on the stream. “Maybe I shouldn’t enable it.

In a later video, Denino speculated that the troll who called the bomb threat was the same one who swatted him in the past. He said he is now afraid to go stream at Dreamhack, a large video game convention in case the troll strikes again.

“You swat my house, whatever, f*** you—you swat a plane?” he said on the stream. “That’s a whole other level. You don’t expect that to happen.”

