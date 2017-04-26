Professional ‘Overwatch’ Player Ruins His Career With Racism-Fueled Rant

A rising star in the Overwatch professional gaming scene has put an abrupt end to his career after he lost his cool on a livestream and repeatedly screamed the n-word for close to 30 seconds, uninterrupted.

Twenty-eight year old Matt “Dellor” Vaughn was playing a ranked match of the game with some of his buddies when they faced down an opponent with skills that seemed too good to be true. Insisting that his opponent, who played the sniper character Widowmaker, was cheating, Vaughn burst into a racially-fueled tirade to express his frustration.

The video below (via PVPLive) was captured by one of his many viewers on Twitch, who were shocked by his outburst as much as his teammates, who can be heard muttering their disapproval awkwardly in the clip. Be warned that the audio is extremely loud once he starts screaming.

His team, Toronto Esports, promptly terminated his contract following the outburst. The organization released a public statement condemning his unsportsmanlike and racially discriminatory conduct.

“Toronto Esports is an organization built on inclusivity, and we have always had a zero-tolerance policy for any forms of discrimination,” said Toronto Esports president Ryan Pallett. “Immediately upon learning of the incident, the player was interviewed, admitted to the offense, and was notified that his contract with the organization was being terminated.”

In the wake of his termination, Vaughn wrote an apology for his behavior via Twitlonger. He didn’t have the best reasoning for his outburst, but attempted to explain it nonetheless.

“I f***ed up and deserve to be dropped from Toronto Esports, I won’t try to argue or make an excuse, I don’t have any. I just want people to know what happened. I was having a really bad day. Didn’t get much sleep, twitch wouldn’t work for 2 hours after I woke up, and once it finally did, my internet was lagging. So I was pretty upset from the moment I woke up,” he wrote.

“The only thing I can say is that despite me using that word, I am not a racist,” continued the professional player. “I was extremely upset, and I was trying to make the person I was angry with upset as well, and so I said the most offensive thing that came to mind.”

His Twitch channel has also been suspended following his termination from the team for violating the platform’s terms of service.

