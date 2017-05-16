Man Dressed as ‘Minecraft’ Character Robs Convenience Store in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man dressed as a popular video game character robbed a convenience store. Police are now looking for the suspect, whose crime was captured on CCTV.

Dressed as a green-skinned “Creeper” from the popular video game Minecraft, police in Ephrata, PA say the robber pulled a gun and robbed the Turkey Hill convenience store. He made away with several cartons of cigarettes and emptied the contents of a cash drawer before running away. The robbery happened sometime before 9pm on Saturday, May 13. Police described him as around 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

The fully-masked “Creeper” hoodie the robber wore concealed his identity.

In the video game popular with children, players mine for ore and other materials and build structures and a variety of contraptions in a randomized environment made entirely out of blocks. The Creeper is a green blocky character with a vine-like texture that explodes when it creeps near players and is considered the game’s most iconic character.

Clothing and apparel designed after the Creeper, including the full-masked hoodie worn by the robber, are sold as merchandise for fans of the Microsoft-owned game.

