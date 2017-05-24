Libs Unironically Self-Gratifying Themselves at the Prospect of Shooting Republicans in Far Cry 5

A new Far Cry’s coming out, cool. It’s set in Montana, sweet. You fight some kind of weird religious cult/militia, sign me up!

My day was going great until the people who make me mad online had to ruin it.

Yep, the new poster for Far Cry 5 shows a group of white people with an American flag who are presumably the bad guys and liberals are tripping over themselves in an orgy of self gratification at the prospect of shooting potential Trump voters in the virtual space.

Movie Bob Chipman, the Super Mario fetishist film reviewer, who’s political beliefs can be described as intersectional eugenics, had this to say:

Here’s another cuck from New York Rag (get it?) absolutely gushing at the prospect of a white genocide simulator.

i can’t wait to kill white men in far cry 5 and have this tweet embedded on heat street — brian feldman (@bafeldman) May 24, 2017

Oof low engagement. Better luck next time, Faildman. I’m not mad.

Whelp you’re probably starting to realize I wrote this whole article out of personal grievance, but fuck it I’ll keep going.

This #FarCry5 box art feels a little too real… pic.twitter.com/FbJRgZRpRZ — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) May 24, 2017

Look at this! How dare you photoshop our president!

Shit, I’m running out of outrage juice. Lemme just put in a few more easy bait tweets from nobodies.

im excited for far cry 5, i hope its just you killing republicans — Adam (@Cadam02) May 24, 2017

every time some connects Far Cry 5 to Trump I get a little harder — Techsupport.exe (@The_Vandersteen) May 24, 2017

One more.

Far Cry 5 has potential, but success as analysis/satire will depend on skewering "moderate" politics as well as extremism (see: Get Out). — Arthur Gies (@aegies) May 24, 2017

Hurr durr, it has to satirize the literal Republican party, not just random rednecks in Montana. Great take Arthur.

I hate everything. I’m done.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks