Feminist Anita Sarkeesian Calls YouTuber Sargon of Akkad a ‘Garbage Human’ During Vidcon Panel

The largest gathering of YouTubers is taking place this week at Vidcon 2017, and one of the first panels to kick off the proceedings featured Anita Sarkeesian, who spoke at the “Women Online Discussion” panel on Thursday.

Sarkeesian has courted controversy for her feminist takes on video games and the media. And she’s been criticized for misrepresenting her subjects.

The panel was rife with negativity as Sarkeesian and her co-hosts spoke about their negative online interactions with viewers and critics, who often take them to task for pushing feminist ideology into every subject. During her rant, Sarkeesian took the opportunity to publicly humiliate a member of the audience.

“When I got harassment that actually is original I kind of have this moment where I’m like ‘oh cool, you tried.’ It’s just all the same,” said Sarkeesian, who raged about the negative feedback she receives online.

It was very similar to a lot of other women that I’ve seen online get harassed we buckle down and we expect it which is such a horrible place to be. And then when I launched a Kickstarter to fund a series of videos that would look at women in video games was when my life totally changed and I had a massive mob come after me and they have still been after me. It was just interesting moment because I didn’t mean to release a video on the topic but these primarily men lost their minds so aggressively that I was being doxed. I was getting bomb threats, they were going after my family.

She was referring to threats that GamerGate supporters were accused of making but later were cleared by the FBI.

“If you google my name on YouTube you get sh**heads like this dude who are making these dumbass videos that just say the same shit over and over again,” Sarkeesian said, while pointing at Carl Benjamin, better known as Sargon of Akkad. “And like I hate to give you attention because you’re a garbage human. Whatever dude.”

Benjamin has produced videos debunking Sarkeesian’s feminist hysteria.

“But the fact that these dudes are making endless videos going after every feminist over and over and over again I think is a part of the issue. Why do we have these conversations? We don’t just get to be online. We don’t just get to participate like everyone else.”

Sarkeesian previously went to the United Nations alongside GamerGate catalyst Zoe Quinn to campaign for the suppression of free speech on the Internet over complaints that she was tired of being told “you suck.”

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.