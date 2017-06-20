Antifa Organizer Says Video Game ‘Wolfenstein II’ Is ‘Blueprint for Resistance Against Fascism’

Antifa supporters and social justice warriors consider themselves to be soldiers in a modern army against an imaginary tide of fascism that’s supposedly sweeping the United States and Europe. Labeling anyone who opposes them as Nazis or Nazi sympathizers, these deluded individuals are trying to hijack pop culture to push their agenda.

The video game Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has become a rallying point for self-identified “anti-fascists.” Apparently unable to separate reality from fantasy, Mic.com writer Jetta Rae draws a comparison between the game’s fictional 1960s Americana setting, in which the Nazis occupy the United States after winning the war, to Trump’s America.

For all of the social justice left’s attempts to vilify gamers as dangerous racists, they have no problem using a video game to further their own agenda.

Apparently unfamiliar with the previous game, in which hero BJ Blazkowicz took on the Third Reich in post-war Nazi-occupied Europe, Rae describes the latest setting as a “version of the United States that seems content to accept its new fascist dictatorship.” As someone who’s actually played both games, Rae’s description couldn’t be more incorrect.

“This excitement isn’t because I’m really into shooters or games about historical warfare; the only war that interests me is class war,” states Rae, who claims to have participated in the “Battle for Berkeley” as an Antifa organizer.

Rae incorrectly references GamerGate as a predecessor to the alt-right, and claims that Wolfenstein II is set to offer catharsis “in times like these,” as if most gamers aren’t just going to play the game to shoot virtual Nazis and blow off some steam.

“But for all its gleeful artifice, Wolfenstein II has a spark of the hyper-real,” writes Rae, who argues that the Nazis in the game are being depicted as something more than two-dimensional. “The Nazis of Bethesda’s Wolfenstein II love genocide and strawberry milkshakes. They watch game shows. They have disobedient pets. They’re concerned with their nutrition. They beg and bleed when you catch up to them.”

“It’s a dystopia for you, maybe, but for people of color, immigrants, LGBT people and people with disabilities, this is and has been their reality: White supremacists stalk their diners, their school campuses and their buses home. They’re polite to other people, they joke politely among themselves and they help old Klansmen cross the street,” Rae states with no shortage of hyperbole.

“We will not defeat Nazism with discourse and institutions. Black power and Southern communism (among other things) will defeat Nazis (both in real life and in Wolfenstein II),” writes Rae.

Wolfenstein II may contain a “spark of the hyper-real,” but at the end of the day, it’s still just a first-person shooter in which players are going to fire at bad guys wearing intimidating uniforms.

Comparing the game to the ongoing culture war in the real world is a disconnect from reality that’s more disconcerting than any fiction the video game has to offer.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.