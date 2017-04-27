Alt Right Gaming Blog Polygon Outraged at Diversity in New ‘Call of Duty’

From Gamergate to Brexit to the election victory of Donald J. Trump, the alt right gaming site Polygon has been behind the scenes pulling the levers of power and inflicting their sick political agenda upon the world. Their hyper focus on diversity and racial politics has allowed them to amass a loyal following of identitarian radicals bent on changing the gaming landscape for the worse.

Now the Vox Media-owned hate speech blog is at it again. Two writers produced a scathing critique of the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII and its decision to cast a woman and person of color in leading roles.

In the article “Call of Duty: WWII’s ‘diversity’ is nothing more than marketing,” authors Allegra Frank and Owen Good wished for the days when World War II was thought of as simply a “white man’s war.”

They were enraged at hearing the executives at Activision and Sledgehammer Games rattle off a checkbox of “diverse and global characters” at the announcement event.

“We’ve got a private multiplayer beta; we’ve got zombies; we’ve got black people, we’ve got women, we’ve got a Jew,” Frank and Owen wrote sarcastically.

When the writers finally calm down and accept the reality that Call of Duty will be racially diverse, they demand the soldiers’ units be segregated.

It’s important to note that segregation was still very much enforced during the time period, including within the American military. And judging by the attention Sledgehammer is paying to period firearms and the sounds they make, Call of Duty: WWII is all about preserving historical authenticity.

Frank and Ownen’s low point comes toward the end of the article when they called the inclusion of a woman “gross” and unnecessary.

Why mention the female leader at all, only to shift gears and de-prioritize any importance she holds in the narrative? Nothing in this big reveal event was shy about telling Call of Duty: WWII’s perspective from the white, American front line of combat. It came across as a gross attempt to assuage any concerns about Call of Duty’s overwhelming whiteness…

I am shocked and appalled that such a large and prestigious company like Vox Media would tolerate such hate speech about the most important issue of the modern era: intersectionality in video games.

I can only hope that Ezra Klein stops his pedantic explaining for just a brief moment to reprimand these writers for their gross intolerance.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks