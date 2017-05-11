11 Year-Old Gamer Opens Used Copy of GTA, Finds a Bag of Meth

Imagine her surprise when a Florida mother discovered that the used copy of Grand Theft Auto V her 11-year-old son had just purchased contained not a voucher or an innocuous hand-written note…but a baggie full of meth!

As Kayla McAllister explained in a Facebook post on Sunday, she and her son had visited the Capital West Tallahassee GameStop branch over the weekend where a second-hand games trade off was happening. But it wasn’t until they returned home to install the game that her son stumbled upon the suspicious white powder.

Puzzled, the kid brought it to his mother and asked what it was.

“Clearly the game was not properly checked when it was traded in and because of the carelessness i could have lost a child. Thankfully He brought it right to us” McAllister wrote, clearly shocked by what happened.

According to a report filed with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by Kotaku, the mum later took the dodgy ziplock bag to the police who tested the substance positive for methamphetamine.

This would already be bad enough if it wasn’t the second time illegal narcotics find their way inside a video game purchased at GameStop.

Believe it or not, the EXACT same thing happened just a few months ago in Lake Charles, Louisiana: Back in September, an 11 year-old boy found a baggie full of drugs inside a game’s plastic case, and just like in Florida, the substance was later found to be meth.

The similarities between the two cases are so striking that McAllister started getting messages accusing her of being a “troll” who had fabricated the whole story for some obscure (and unknown) motive.

GameStop has since issued a statement to Kotaku saying they are “extremely concerned” about what happened and have been in touch with local police to help them solve the investigation:

We are disappointed to hear about the experience one of our customers recently had when purchasing a pre-owned video game from one of our local Tallahassee, Florida stores. We work diligently to ensure the quality of our pre-owned items are like new. Unfortunately, in this circumstance our thorough process fell short. We are extremely concerned that this incident occurred, and are working with the local police department to support them in their investigation.