YouTube Family Accused of Child Abuse Wipes Channel Following Media Coverage

The “DaddyOFive” YouTube channel accused of child abuse has removed almost all its videos following Heat Street coverage of its attempts to monetize the humiliation of helpless children—particularly that of a young boy named Cody.

Popular YouTuber Philip DeFranco revealed the channel’s existence to the masses in a video highlighting troubling “pranks” by Mike Martin and his wife, Heather, aimed at their children.

Operating out of Damascus, MD, the couple published daily vlogs, which usually revolved around reducing their youngest son, Cody, to tears.

Martin left one video up in which he claims that his family is being destroyed over “false acquisations” [sic], blaming DeFranco for negative attention.

He says the videos were staged and harmless.

However, it’s completely irrelevant; at such a young age it’s basically impossible for Cody to be “in on the joke”.

There’s also little evidence they actually are pranks. Cody trembles in a corner, showing fear that would win him an Oscar if it were a work of pure fiction.

Earlier Wednesday, Philip DeFranco released a video with even more evidence – some of their antics included having one of the older boys slap his younger sister hard in the face.

In another video, Martin punches young Cody in the arm. Bruises are visible in a later segment.

Perhaps the one good thing to come out of this story would be an honest and open discourse on childhood abuse.

Adult victims of abuse have come forward with experiences of their own in response to Cody and Emma’s on-screen struggles.

Many abuse victims find it hard to talk about once they’ve grown up, but shedding light on it can be helpful to those still coping with the trauma inflicted upon them by cruel parents.

