Why the Hell is Ed Sheeran So Popular?

We all know who Ed Sheeran is by now. He’s a red-headed British singer-songwriter who has just been in the news for making a cameo on the new series of HBO’s Game of Thrones and quitting Twitter.

The question is not Who but Why. Why is Ed Sheeran experiencing popularity on such an astronomical scale. We’re not merely talking chart toppers and groupies and front covers of magazines. Oh no.

Ed Sheeran’s phenomenal success is causing the rule book to be re-written. Earlier this month, the UK’s singles chart rules were changed after Sheeran, 26, commanded nine of the top ten best-selling spots.

In March, following the release of his third studio album ÷ (pronounced ‘divide’), 16 of his singles dominated the Top 20. As a consequence artists are now only allowed three songs in the Top 100 chart at any one time.

What on earth is going on? How has a nerdy looking boy-next-door been propelled to fame and fortune of such cosmic proportions experienced by only a selected few such as the Beatles and David Bowie?

What has inspired this favor and fandom? Is it the case that his songs, which include “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud”, offer a new experience to human sound? Is it him? Is it us?

These are the facts. In 2011, Sheeran was signed by Elton John’s management company and the singer has publicly voiced his support for his protege ever since. Sir Elton believes he knows the secret of Sheeran’s success…and it’s not complicated: “He can write melodies so simply,’ he said.

Since then Sheeran has since enjoyed three UK number ones, 20 UK Top 10s, 746 weeks in Top 75 and in addition to the singles success, Divide spent 14 weeks at number one on the UK Albums chart.

He has supported Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones and Snow Patrol but he is now bigger than all of them (in the UK at least). He has four Brit Awards, two Grammys (ten nominations), three People’s Choice Awards and six Teen Choice Awards.

This year, he headlined UK’s Glastonbury festival for the first time, and was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

It seems there is no feather that is not in his cap, no string that is not tied to his bow. Neil Tennant, of synth-pop duo The Pet Shop Boys, once described his time at the top of the charts in the late 1980s as the group’s “imperial phase”. Sheeran’s current success isn’t so much imperial as something approaching enlightened dictatorship.

In 2015, Forbes magazine listed Sheeran’s earnings at $57 million for the preceding year, making him the 27th highest earning celebrity of all time. He recently told Rolling Stone magazine that this had a detrimental effect on his life: ‘the Forbes list actually f***** it up… I was getting texts from people with pictures of cars going, “I’d like this for my birthday, please. This one’s only 0.06% of your annual income.”’

Such dizzying heights of stardom have landed at the scruffy feet of Sheeran, your typical laid-back Luke, your one-man-band with the guitar. He himself has confessed it hasn’t been easy ‘I don’t think I did deal very well with it [fame]… I will admit I did lose myself for a bit. You can’t really not go mental in that setting,’ he recently told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

I asked leading pop culture writer and editor Simon Mills: why Sheeran? “I watched him at Glastonbury on the TV and it was like watching a kind of busker in front of 200,000 people,” Mills replied. “He’s got the charm and the very simplistic qualities of a busker on the underground [subway].’

What does the blockbusting busker’s success say about musical culture generally? “It struck me that there seem to be two types of music that the kids like at the moment – the really sanitized faceless acts without recognizable musical talent and pre-recorded, pre-made synthetic sound.

“Then the flipside is Ed Sheeran who is – for want of a better word – ‘real’ and honest and simple and what you see is what you get. He’s equally at home in a pub as he is headlining a festival or in a stadium.”

Sylvia Patterson, author of I’m Not with the Band: A Writer’s Life Lost in Music, agrees that it is Sheeran’s “appearance of normality that, ironically, has elevated him to insanely famous levels.

“He writes insanely catchy tunes while looking like a gifted tramp you found in a skip still in need of his lucky break,” she tells me.

In person, she reveals, Sheeran is equally amiable. “We met backstage in an area he was headlining: he was hungover, smoking a roll-up and was unusually receptive to the interview scenario [saying] ‘Ask me anything, I’ve got nothing to hide.’ He is immensely likable, friendly, invincibly ambitious but easy-going more than anything.”

A nice guy. That’s all well and good. But is there a societal shift that explains Sheeran’s soaraway popularity?

Peter York, social columnist and co-author of the iconic The Official Sloane Ranger Handbook thinks so. “The backdrop to Ed Sheeran’s popularity is that for a pop star now music is so much less a way of defining yourself and matters so much less than it used to,” he says. “There are so many other things to do and that’s why there aren’t people of comparable cultural importance now as then.

“Ed Sheeran, who by any lights is boring though he may be for all we know quite a sweetie, has that ‘tumbleweed unmade bed’ look. He’s like somebody’s brother, the blobby ginger freckly one.”

While Sheeran is disheveled in appearance, York adds that the bizarre episode when Princess Beatrice accidentally slashed his face with a sword at a party only adds to his popular allure because it showed that an ordinary guy mixes in well-heeled company.

“The sword incident, showed that he hung out with quite high-born people” says York. “That’s always been true of pop singers some of the time but now it’s much more true because you’ve got to run your career in an entrepreneurial way…but there’s nothing of the remotest interest about Ed Sheeran and his music.”

Howard Walmsley, an educational consultant to Generation Z and musician said:”Ed Sheeran’s actually a reasonably good singer-songwriter, better than most of the others out there. He hits the X Factor demographic hugely, whether it’s with his videos or duetting with Stormzy.

“He’s an antihero, not a weird star devoted to perfection. This is someone who is short, unattractive, ginger, slightly overweight. People think, ‘If he can do it, there’s hope for us all.’

Don’t forget the music, Walmsley notes: “The songs speak enough general truths that we can all acknowledge: ‘Have you ever felt sad? I’ve felt sad too- you get me!’ The stream-of-consciousness way he does lyrics is very close to blogging and that’s helped define him. It’s a bit like Lou Reed actually.”

It is a testament to the fickle nature of fame that today being normal is worthy of star quality- the antithesis of the 1970s punk era sensibility. As Mills notes, “Imagine if Ziggy Stardust was on social media, he’d have to dress like that all the time!”

In an age of celebrity (as opposed to fame), it seems we have an inherent desire to anchor ourselves to the safe and welcoming arms of normality.

And in the music industry, that’s very much Ed Sheeran. He is pop culture’s new normal.