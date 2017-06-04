What’s That Creepy Possessed Doll in Lena Dunham Room? Heat Street Investigation

Champion of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and HBO Girls star Lena Dunham has some bizarre secrets in her house– and we want to know everything about it.

On Friday, she (perhaps accidentally) creeped out her 3.3 million Instagram followers after posting a video showing a bizarre doll in her house.

Dunham posted the video as an Instagram story, saying “rocking my Good American hat” and turned the camera to a corner of the room in her house as she tried showing that the hat has her name on the back.

You couldn’t see her name on the hat, but instead you were shown the creepy doll in the corner of the room.

In case you missed the episode, here’s the doll in question:

Zoomed in version below, if you’re brave enough to look and be cursed forever with dooming an election campaign and reaching your peak at 30 years old.

Heat Street couldn’t verify where the doll comes from, despite trying all the possible keywords, including “creepy doll”, “exorcist doll”, “Clinton doll”.

One potential suggestion, however, is that the doll came from Dunham’s mother, Laurie Simmons, whose art project were described as “creepy” in the past. Simmons is known for making odd dolls, albeit the doll in the Lena’s house isn’t really comparable.

We approached Laurie Simmons, asking whether the doll in the video is indeed made by her. We received no response by publication time.

A few hours later after we reached out to Dunham’s mother, the video has been removed from Lena’s Instagram story, only the second part of the video remains visible.

This investigation will continue relentlessly and we will update you as we investigate the urgent matter further.

If you have any tips or clues about the origin of the doll, please forward them to Pitches@Heatst.com or contact me on Twitter.