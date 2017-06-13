What Is Milo Yiannopoulos Doing to His Ass?

By Joe Simonson | 4:54 pm, June 13, 2017
America’s favorite (or least favorite, depending on whom you ask) British troll, Milo Yiannopoulos, is on a comeback tour — but not before getting some cosmetic surgery done.

The right-wing provocateur posted two pictures and a video on his Instagram Monday night apparently showing him going through a liposuction and some sort of buttocks augmentation procedure.

Never forget, true beauty is on the inside.

The caption for the picture featuring a large syringe reads “I LOVE MY NEW ASS,” although some speculated that he could simply be undergoing a prostate exam.

Either way, Milo, please tell us what’s going with your ass.  We’re dying to know.

