Wes Anderson’s Japanese Dog Movie Blasted for ‘Whitewashing’ Japanese Dogs

Another day, another Hollywood director inflicts literal violence on the nation of Japan by casting white people in the roles of Japanese people. Now even their stop-motion animated dogs are getting whitewashed as well!

Yep, Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Isle of Dogs has a mostly white cast of voice actors for the cast of mostly stop motion dogs.

While the poster does include the names of seven Asian actors, it also casts unforgivable whitewashing perpetrators Tilda Swinton and Scarlett Johansson. These two actresses literally Hitlered their way into playing Asian roles as white women in Doctor Strange and Ghost in the Shell, respectively. Swinton played a Celtic monk retconned from a character who was originally Tibetan, while Johansson played a white woman in a robot body (SPOILER ALERT: she actually has the mind of a Japanese teenager). I can say this confidently: Both roles were hate crimes.

SCAR JO AND FISHER AND TILDA, is Wes Anderson collecting actors with records of yellow/brown face/whitewashing???? — Wei Ming Kam (@weimingkam) April 25, 2017

But who else in the cast of this reactionary animated dog movie is problematic and provides further reason to boycott the film without watching even a trailer?

If I remember correctly, Jeff Goldblum whitewashed a fly in the movie The Fly. Why couldn’t Hollywood cast a fly in that role? In Fight Club, Edward Norton showed his ableism by appropriating a man with split personalities. Couldn’t they find a persons with a debilitating mental illnesses who’s also an A-list actor? And Bill Murray had the gall to voice an Indian bear in The Jungle Book. Where’s the outrage?

Suffice it to say this new Wes Anderson film is a case of erasure of a helpless culture of PoCs who can’t defend themselves against Hollywood’s gross imperialism.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks