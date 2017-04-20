Tomi Lahren Allegedly Made Staff Heat Up Her ‘Butt Pads’ Before Going On-Air

The Daily Caller published a great exposé Wednesday night on some of the dirty details at The Blaze that led to the latest Tomi Lahren kerfuffle. The fiery 24-year-old anchor was permanently banned from appearing on The Blaze after she announced she was pro-choice, and is now suing the network for wrongful termination.

But according to The Daily Caller, Blaze insiders were not too happy about Lahren’s behavior at the network and how she treated other employees. Most notably, according to the Daily Caller, she made them heat up her “butt warming pads” in the microwave before each shoot, a task many staffers found humiliating.

“She expected to be treated like a queen,” the source said. “To demand they warm your butt pad is absurd.”

So what are butt-warming pads?

The closest thing I could find on Amazon to a butt pad was this: the BodyMed Moist & Dry Heating Pad. The description says the pad should be used for back pain and muscle strain.

As of publication there are two working theories floating around the Heat Street office about why Lahren might have needed butt pads.

A. The Blaze keeps their studio too cold. Tomi often appears on set in a sleeveless top. To keep her from shivering during filming, heat must be sent through her butt to the rest of her body.

B. She pulled an ass muscle while running, and the butt pad is part of her treatment regimen.

We’ll just have to wait and see if more butt-pad facts come out in the discovery phase of the lawsuit.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks