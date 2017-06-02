Thom Yorke Tells Critics Who Want Radiohead to Boycott Israel to Stop Being Patronizing

Thom Yorke’s getting tired of getting criticized for scheduling an upcoming show in Tel Aviv, Israel. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he called the left’s reaction “patronizing,” and “offensive.”

“It’s deeply disrespectful to assume that we’re either being misinformed or that we’re so retarded we can’t make these decisions ourselves,” Yorke said.

Yorke’s comments come after a number of artists and activists like Thurston Moore and Roger Waters asked Radiohead to “think again” about performing in Israel back in April. In the petition, the Israel-Palestinian conflict was compared to South Africa’s practice of apartheid, which also sparked boycotts from a number of performers.

The Radiohead frontman continued by noting that the left isn’t unanimous in its support for the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement.

“There are people I admire [who have been critical of the concert] like [English film director] Ken Loach, whom I would never dream of telling where to work or what to do or think. The kind of dialogue that they want to engage in is one that’s black or white. I have a problem with that. It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw shit at us in public. It’s deeply disrespectful to assume that we’re either being misinformed or that we’re so retarded we can’t make these decisions ourselves. I thought it was patronizing in the extreme.”

The concert is scheduled for July 19.

