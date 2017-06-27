‘They Don’t Like Black People’: Leslie Jones Blasts Ritz-Carlton for ‘Racist’ Treatment, but Offers No Evidence

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones took to Twitter on Monday night to excoriate Ritz-Carlton hotels for ‘racist’ treatment she received while staying there this weekend.

Jones hosted the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif., and the network put her up for the night at the five-star hotel, which caters to Hollywood’s rich and famous. According to social media, she most certainly did not receive five-star treatment.

Jones didn’t elaborate on her experience, even though Ritz-Carlton hotels answered her Tweet immediately, seeking more information on what happened and how they could help. Even Ritz-Carlton’s parent company, Marriott Hotels, got involved.

Allegations of racism are serious business, and for such a big name hotel as the Ritz Carlton-Los Angeles, certainly means they’re in for trouble. But aside from side-swiping them on Twitter, Jones hasn’t really followed up on her accusations, with her fans or the hotel chain.

The hotel manager told the New York Daily News that he was trying to get to the bottom of the issue, but it doesn’t seem Ritz-Carlton knows exactly what happened. The chain’s public relations firm says they’ve reached out to Jones several times to get the full story, but wouldn’t say whether they’d had any successful interactions with the comedian.

In a statement, the hotel chain tried to clear its name: “Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of the Ritz-Carlton’s culture and operations. We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome.”

Twitter users replying to Jones’ statement seem to think it was irresponsible of the star to call out Ritz-Carlton and then leave the hotel hanging. Others cautioned her to resist blaming the whole Ritz-Carlton chain for what could be the ignorance of a single person.

Leslie Jones is no stranger to Twitter controversy. She got firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos banned from Twitter in the summer of 2016 after an extended campaign of harassment. But she’s also rarely coy about the racism she receives on the social media network, at least. She’s done several extensive interviews detailing interactions with the trolls she says she deals with daily.