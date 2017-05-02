Tacky Met Gala Out-Trashes Itself With Kardashian-Jenner Clan and Young Celeb Spawn

The Met Gala is turning into the biggest outdoor trash collection facility in America, albeit the grandest, most stylish trash collection facility…

Consider this year’s guest list at the so-called “Fashion Oscars”. The elegant and elite casts of Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Galas past have been replaced by a new celebrity generation high on tawdriness and low on class.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than by the annual presence at the occasion of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When they first hit the public eye, the Kardashian family were barred from the occasion on the grounds they were too low-rent for the Met’s gilded surroundings.

But now the family possess golden tickets to enter Vogue supremo Anna ‘Willy Wonka’ Wintour’s fashion factory and Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all duly made their presence felt.

Not only that but Kendall Jenner was evidently unable to make it through the night by adhering to the ‘no selfie’ Met Gala rule, so went to the bathroom to take a selfie- hardly in the grand tradition of the Costume Institute.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Celebrity offspring were everywhere, sometimes puzzlingly so.

We thought the invite list was ultra-exclusive. What was “actor and rapper” Jaden Smith, 18-year-old son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, doing there? Does he think it’s clever to parade around the red carpet holding his severed blonde dreadlocks?

How did “visual artist” Frances Bean Cobain, 24-year-old daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, get on the list?

Other members of the lucky sperm club included “models” Lily Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis), Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (son of Daniel Day-Lewis) and Presley Gerber (son of Cindy Crawford).

Special attention must also be paid to another “model” — Hailey Baldwin, daughter of one of the “other” Baldwin brothers (the perennially bankrupt Stephen), who flashed her nipple pasties.

Madonna’s presence, we can understand (though her annual attention-seeking sartorial choices grew tiresome long before this year). But Joe Jonas and his younger brother Nick Jonas?

Other puzzling invites: Andy Karl, currently starring in Groundhog Day on Broadway, who is supposed to be taking it easy after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during a preview performance.

The square-jawed Winklevoss twins took time out from whatever they do these days to pose at the Met Gala with Armie Hammer who played them in Facebook drama The Social Network. But the theme of the gala was ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between”; it wasn’t ”2010″.

Meantime as I predicted Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Met Ball just a few years after publicly moaning that the event sucked. (Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer were back just a few years after dissing it, another instance of how the event has gotten very weird.)

Don’t be surprised if in a few years time the Goop loop confesses she had a worse time at the 2017 Met Gala than ever before.