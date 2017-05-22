‘Star Wars’ Triggers Social Justice Warriors With ‘Offensive’ Tweet

The official Star Wars Twitter account pushed out a tweet early on May 22 to share a little-known factoid about C-3PO. As with everything the account posts, the tweet quickly went viral, earning a massive number of retweets and favorites within the span of minutes.

“Upon seeing Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, C-3PO’s programing mandates he request to close down so he won’t divulge any of his former master’s secrets,” read the caption, which was taken from the official Star Wars Galactic Guide. The Twitter account humorously captioned the picture “Triggered.”

Naturally, this incited outrage among social justice warriors—some of whom probably aren’t even Star Wars fans, who saw it as an insulting remark towards people who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Many expressed their anger towards the Star Wars account, calling for the termination of the social media manager and an apology for the supposedly insensitive tweet.

While many people with PTSD deal with “triggers” that can cause them to lapse into a fugue state, including heightened anxiety and agitation (it can feel like moving through a fog, and even cause memory loss), social justice warriors and intersectional feminists overuse the term to refer to anything mildly upsetting. This has become subject to mockery, and the trivialization of the condition which affects millions of people including combat veterans, rape victims, victims of domestic violence, and abused children.

It goes without saying that the social media manager behind the Star Wars Twitter account had no intention of upsetting anyone.

