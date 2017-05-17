SHIA WATCH: LaBeouf Spotted Dancing Like a Crazy Person in Finnish Museum

Shia LaBeouf emerged from his remote Finnish cabin this week after a month long art exhibit called #ALONETOGETHER.

Now he’s back out on the town and doing the kind of insane s**t that makes him so worthy of our outsized attention. Shia was spotted dancing in the Kiasma museum in Helsinki at the Factory of the Sun exhibit by Hito Steyerl.

His moves are like nothing that came before and nothing that will come after. Unbridled emotion through dance of a man who clearly needs therapy.

Prior to ALONETOGETHER, LaBeouf was at the receiving end of an aggressive trolling operation by 4chan and 8chan. His livestream #HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS was undermined at every turn, even leading to his arrest after he punched a troll.

Before his trip to Finland, LaBeouf was filmed in a drunken rage at a bowling alley, calling the bartender racist because of a french fries order.

Hopefully LaBeouf will return stateside soon and continue HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS. The internet trolls are ready.