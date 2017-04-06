Shia LaBeouf Kicked Out of LA Bowling Alley for Calling Bartender a “F—king Racist B—h”

Shia LaBeouf is having a rough 2017.

Not only has his new movie sold a meager three tickets in London, his “He Will Not Divide Us” art project has been mercilessly trolled for the last three months.

Now LaBeouf appears to be having a mental breakdown at an LA bowling alley after the bartender refused to serve him french fries.

“I’m asking you about French fries, you want to hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle,” Shia screamed at the bartender at Pinz in Studio City.

“You f***ing racist b***h. You f***ed up.”

According to TMZ, multiple eye-witnesses said LaBeouf had been at the bowling for three hours pounding back beers.

The best part of the story is that after leaving the establishment in a full jog, Labeouf had to come back to return his bowling shoes.

Here’s a few more angles on the blowup:

#PressPlay #ShiaLabeouf goes off on bartender in LA, starts accusing people of being racist 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

#PressPlay #ShiaLabeouf going off on Bartender in LA, threatening to hit him with grey goose bottle. (Part 2) via @ricothejew A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT