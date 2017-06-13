Sandy Hook Parents Ax Megyn Kelly As Gala Host Over Alex Jones Interview

Disgruntled by Megyn Kelly’s decision to feature Infowars’ Alex Jones on her show, a prominent anti-gun violence group has decided to ax the NBC anchor as host of their upcoming gala.

Sandy Hook Promise — an organization founded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 first graders and six employees — released a statement Monday night announcing their decision to part ways with Kelly over her controversial interview with the leading conspiracy monger, who denies that the shooting occurred and claims parents faked their children’s deaths.

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise.

“It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

The fundraising event, scheduled for Wednesday night in Washington, D.C, will honor the victims’ families and their continued work to prevent gun-related violence nationwide.

Jones, an outspoken conservative radio host and blogger, is also known to many as Conspiracy-Peddler-in-Chief.

He has in the past claimed that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job” and is responsible for propagating “PizzaGate,” the wild and debunked conspiracy theory alleging that Hillary Clinton and other Democratic staffers ran a child-trafficking ring out of a D.C pizza joint.

The claims leveled against the pizzeria led a man who wanted to “self-investigate” the rumor to open fire in the pizzeria in December.

A year ago, an avid Jones fan who believed his claim that Sandy Hook was a false flag orchestrated by gun control advocates, accosted the sister of slain Sandy Hook teacher at a memorial event to confront her with what he believed to be the “truth.” He was arrested shortly after.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose six-year-old daughter, Ana Grace, was among those killed, criticized Kelly and Jones in a series of tweets, saying she feared that giving “truthers” exposure would only embolden them .

“Any time you give someone like Alex Jones a platform, their followers will double-down or increase their attack on grieving families,” she told the Associated Press.

“You can’t just put him in a box and say he’s just a character. He’s really hurting people.”

Despite taking some heat from families of the victims for the controversial segment, which is set to air on Sunday, Kelly stood by her decision, saying it’s her job to “shine a light” on newsmakers.

The new NBC anchor, who interviewed Russian president Vladimir Putin last week for the premiere of her “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” show, also noted on Twitter that President Donald Trump had been on Alex Jones’ show and praised his work.

POTUS's been on & praises @RealAlexJones' show. He's giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don't know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017

Unfazed by her response, Shannon Watts, the founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action, suggested on Twitter that Kelly “turn [her] light off and let him back under the refrigerator.”