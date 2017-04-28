Ridley Scott Believes That Aliens Exist and They are Coming for Us

Paging Ellen Ripley!

“Alien” director Ridley Scott believes aliens actually exist — and that they’re coming for us.

“I believe in superior beings,” the filmmaker said Thursday, while promoting the sixth installment in the sci-fi horror franchise, “Alien: Covenant.”

“I think it is certainly likely,” he told the Agence France-Presse. “An expert I was talking to at NASA said to me, ‘Have you ever looked in the sky at night? You mean to tell me we are it?’ That’s ridiculous.

“The experts have now put a number on it having assessed what is out there,” Scott added. “They say that there are between 100 and 200 entities that could be having a similar evolution to us right now. So when you see a big thing in the sky, run for it.”

The veteran director was one of the first to make space scary with 1979’s “Alien,” which became a hit with both fans and critics, spawning prequels, books, toys and video games.

His “Xenomorph” and “chestburster” aliens have terrified moviegoers for nearly four decades — wreaking havoc on the film’s main character, Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver while leaving loads of bodies in their wake.

Scott said Thursday he believes real-life extra-terrestials would also not be ones to mess with.

“They are a lot smarter than we are,” he explained. “If you are stupid enough to challenge them you will be taken out in three seconds.”

But Scott claimed he would have nothing to worry about.

“Nothing scares me,” he joked. “I have a 9mm (pistol).”

“Alien: Covenant” will open nationwide on May 19.

