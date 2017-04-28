REVEALED: President Obama’s Weird Man Crush on Dos Equis’ ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’

As President, he spent a lot of time practicing his golf swing and keeping some bizarre company.

I am referring, of course, to President Obama. A new book has revealed the weird man crush that President Obama seems to have on Jonathan Goldsmith, the 78-year-old actor who, over a decade, found fame playing the “Most Interesting Man in the World” in the popular Dos Equis beer commercials.

Goldsmith’s ties to Obama have previously been reported—in September 2012 he co-hosted a fundraiser for the president in Burlington, Vt. But what Goldsmith has now revealed in his upcoming memoir Stay Interesting (out June 13), is that while leader of the free world, Obama chased him, not vice versa, and that he wound up being invited to his special birthday celebration and was flattered for his sporting prowess by the President who also gave him gold cufflinks.

After Goldsmith formed part of a welcoming committee in Vermont, he writes in his memoir that he was invited to Camp David: “Our ten second photo-op turned into a several minute conversation. I thought this must be a set up.

“Someone has to be playing a joke on me, and they prompted him with information. But when he mentioned that he loved a New Yorker feature about me and quoted from the commercials, I knew this was serious. I drove home feeling as if it was a dream. The President of the United States was interested in me.

“Six months later I got a call from one of his deputies at the White House. Would I like to be part of a special surprise for the President on his birthday? Ten of Obama’s best friends in the world—friends from high school, mostly, were to be in attendance. And me. All top secret. You bet I would.”

Goldsmith admits, “Frankly I would have thought they would have chosen George Clooney.” During the birthday’s President weekend, they played games like bowling and archery.

Goldsmith quotes the President’s reaction to seeing Goldsmith’s archery skills: “‘Damn,’ the president said in a half hushed whisper. ‘This guy’s good.’

“I turned around and, feigning bemused resentment said, ‘What took you so long?’ He clapped his hands and laughed, recognizing me immediately, so happy to have me there. I was to meet him two more times, once at the White House Correspondence Dinner and once in the Oval Office.”

Like Obama, Goldsmith was replaced in 2016 when Dos Equis retired him from the commercials. He adds that he was given gold Presidential cufflinks by Obama: “I pull them out from time to time. I wonder if they are real gold.”