REVEALED: Carrie Fisher Thought ‘Star Wars’ Would Turn Out to Be a ‘Stupid Nightmare’

It’s gone down in movie history that not many people held high hopes for George Lucas’s Star Wars before its release in 1977.

Sir Alec Guinness declared it “fairytale rubbish” while Lucas’s friend fellow director Brian De Palma said it “made no sense”.

To the list of doubters of the sci-fi opera fantasy we can add the late actress and author Carrie Fisher who portrayed Princess Leia in the films.

Author Julie Klam interviewed Fisher’s childhood friend Griffin Dunne for her new book about fame The Stars in our Eyes. We have obtained an advanced copy of the book and it turns out that Fisher- was characteristically cynical.

Dunne recalls: “She says to me—she being Carrie Fisher—’Listen, I got this job and I’m going to be in England for like four months.’ ‘

‘Congratulations,’ I said. She said, ‘Oh, it’s so stupid—wait until you read the script. It’s so dumb!’ I said, ‘Well, we all gotta work.’ So we talked on the phone while she was in England. I would ask her how it was going and she would say, ‘Oh my God, I’m acting opposite a nine-foot hairy fucking ape and we hold these little ray guns and we’re not even on a fucking set- it’s like this big green wall behind us.’

“And I say, ‘What’s the name of this piece of shit?; And she says, ‘Star Wars.’ I said, Is that one word? Is it like Staw-Stawoze? She said, ‘No, that’s what I thought, too. But it’s two words: it’s STAR then it’s WARS. Wait until you see it—it’s a nightmare. ‘

“We roared with laughter about this, and I felt like, ‘Well, at least I’m not doing that…at least I can keep auditioning!”

Dunne was revealed in HBO documentary Bright Lights about Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds to have taken his friend’s virginity. “They always say sex can ruin a friendship, but we were young enough that it didn’t,” recalled Dunne.