Report: George Clooney Moving Back to the US Amid ‘Security Concerns’ in Italy

George Clooney and his wife, Amal frequently advocate for the rights of immigrants and refugees, but may be fleeing their million-dollar British home over concerns that the UK is now home to hundreds of terrorists.

According to Life & Style magazine, which isn’t always the most reliable source, even for celebrity gossip, Clooney began a security hiring blitz earlier this month, after his wife Amal gave birth to twins, and has been working with former Secret Service agents to lock down the couple’s country estate.

Clooney, the report says, has always been concerned with his and Amal’s privacy and security, because he’s a Hollywood A-lister and she works on high-profile human rights cases, and has even prosecuted former terrorists. But his anxiety hit a fever pitch after a series of terrorist attacks rocked nearby London and Manchester.

And now, even with the extra personnel and lockdown measures, Life & Style claims Clooney is so unnerved, he and Amal are moving back into the welcoming arms of Donald Trump’s America.

“He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” a source told the gossip mag. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.”

According to the same source, Clooney was better able to fortify his LA mansion, and that’s currently the family’s safest property. It probably doesn’t help that the United States, unlike Clooney’s other favorite, European locals, has suffered only a handful of domestic terror incidents since 2001.

Of course, given that its coming from Life & Style, well, it may not be the most solid story. But this also wouldn’t be the first time Clooney has been forced to relocate because of the European migrant crisis.

Last year, Clooney and his neighbors in the ritzy Italian resort town of Lake Como forced the government to step in and control a refugee camp that sprung up just next door to multi-million dollar Italian vacation villas. Clooney used to spend four months a year at his 30-room Lake Como estate, Villa Oleandra, but hasn’t been spotted there lately.