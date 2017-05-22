Rabid Progressive Lawrence O’Donnell Fans Expected to March on MSNBC

Troubled by recent reports about turmoil regarding Lawrence O’Donnell’s contract negotiations with MSNBC, fans of the progressive talkshow host plan on marching in protest against the channel this week.

According to a report by Salon, the event is scheduled for Thursday at NBC and MSNBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. The protest is organized by Annie Salas.

“I haven’t done anything like this before,” she said. “But after having gone to the Women’s March and the climate change march, I felt like it was time to address something here in New York.”

Tensions within MSNBC have garnered media attention over recent weeks. O’Donnell has taken his frustrations about the contract negotiations public, and reports last week suggest that MSNBC president Phil Griffin, who’s behind the network’s successful prime time lineup, might be getting axed soon as well.

“When you go through the checklist of the things that autocrats do to manipulate the press, they’re just doing them all,” Salas told Salon. “The resistance that Lawrence O’Donnell is getting isn’t a coincidence given the Trump administration’s attempts to stifle the press.”

The resistance to O’Donnell’s sacking appears totally organic. Salas says she has no contact with anyone at MSNBC and claims her protest is simply a reflection of passionate fans.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.