‘Powerpuff Girls’ Writer Blasted for Appearing to Want to F*ck One of the Cartoon Characters

Fans of the reboot of the Cartoon Network show The Powerpuff Girls are infuriated over the revelation that one of the writers inserted himself into the show to be the love interest of one of the five-year-old girl superheroes.

Writer Jake Goldman wrote and voiced the child character Jared Shapiro, a classmate of the Powerpuff Girls who shares an uncanny appearance to Goldman. Jared appears in multiple episodes of the show and serves as Blossom’s love interest, a character she immediately becomes infatuated with. Blossom routinely has fantasies of a ripped, studly Jared sweeping her off her feet.



The connection was first spotted on 4chan’s /co/ board and spread to Tumblr, where a much larger and touchier Powerpuff Girls fan base lives. While people on 4chan were simply calling Goldman autistic for allegedly wanting to fuck a cartoon character, some of the Tumblr folks went as far as labeling him an actual pedophile.

It certainly doesn’t help the situation that the character’s name is Jared, which brings unfortunate connotations to Jared Fogle, the Subway sandwich pedophile.

Goldman is even getting harassed on Twitter, where angry Powerpuff fans are calling him a creep.

@TheDragoEffect Your fanbase is now angry at you because we caught on to you wanting to fuck Blossom lol — Time Spleen (@CatfishThousand) May 28, 2017

The Internet mob is even digging into Goldman’s past interviews, looking for clues of an untoward relationship with Blossom. In a 2016 interview at ComicCon, Goldman was asked “which Powerpuff Girl are you?” He answered with “Blossom, 100 percent.”

So while Goldman most likely does not want to literally fuck a children’s cartoon character, the circumstantial evidence is making some on social media lose their minds.

The reboot had already received heavy criticism from fans of the original series for a twerking episode and for not hiring the original voice actors. This latest controversy will only stir the pot of adult Internet outrage towards a children’s cartoon.

